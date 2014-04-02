ADI Dealer Wins New Cadillac CTS-V

ADI revealed Mike Hempstead, co-owner of MaD Technical Services in Greensburg, IN, has won a brand new Cadillac CTS-V.
- Hempstead was selected from over 13,000 entry forms received last year through ADI’s customer appreciation sweepstakes.
- For the past twelve years, ADI has awarded a randomly selected dealer with a brand new car through its customer appreciation sweepstakes. Entries are collected at U.S. ADI Expos and industry tradeshows including ISC West, InfoComm, and CEDIA EXPO.
- “We are committed to our customers and greatly appreciate all their support,” said John Sullivan, senior vice president of sales at ADI. “Running this sweepstakes each year is just one of the many things we do to express gratitude to our customers. We are really excited for Mike, and hope that he enjoys his new ride.”
- Mike has been in the security industry for more than 15 years, and depends on ADI for all his installation needs. He frequently visits the ADI Indianapolis branch, and purchases product online through ADI’s redesigned website. Mike and his colleagues participate in numerous local ADI training events, and attend the ADI Expo each year.
- “This is great! I really can’t believe that I won,” said Mike. “I am so thankful to ADI for this car, and all the support they provide to me and my company every day. We depend on our local ADI sales team and the ADI Systems Support group for their product knowledge and expertise. ADI is a great business partner.”
- ADI offers many events and activities throughout the year to express its gratitude to customers. ADI events include Expo training seminars, tradeshow events, branch customer appreciation days, vendor product demos, training classes and more.
- This year, ADI will be giving away a Chevy Corvette. Customers can see the vehicle up close at industry tradeshows throughout the year. Dealers may enter for their chance to win by completing an entry form at any local U.S. ADI Expo, or by visiting ADI’s booth at ISC West, InfoComm and CEDIA EXPO.