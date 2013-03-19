Hosa and Metro-Marketing Ink Representation Deal for Europe, Asia

- Hosa Technology, provider of analog and digital connectivity solutions for the modern musician, has reached an agreement with Metro-Marketing to represent Hosa and its distributed product lines throughout Europe and western Asia.
- The new agreement is expected to provide music and audio-visual professionals throughout these regions far greater access to Hosa’s product offerings. Metro-Marketing’s relationship with Hosa commenced January 2013.
- With offices in Paris, France and Santa Barbara, CA, Metro-Marketing specializes in technology products for the Musical Instrument and Professional Audio markets. With 20 years of MI/Pro Audio sales management expertise, the company takes pride in its ability to provide its clients with a 21st-century international sales and marketing management paradigm designed to address a manufacturer's increasing need to reduce overhead while maintaining top-tier sales performance.
- “It is an honor to contract with one of the industry's most recognized and respected brands to expand their international sales efforts,” said Christopher Zerbe, Metro-Marketing’s director of sales and marketing. “Hosa's long-standing legacy is known worldwide. Their team is top-notch and Metro-Marketing greatly looks forward to a fruitful, ongoing partnership.”
- “Metro-Marketing is the recognized leader throughout its territories and we are proud to have them join our efforts," said Jonathan Pusey, Hosa Technology’s vice president of sales and marketing. "By adding this performance-proven partner to our international sales efforts, Hosa has a tremendous opportunity to further extend our global reach. I believe the European and Western Asian markets are ripe with opportunity for everyone involved and look forward to a long and prosperous business relationship with the company.”