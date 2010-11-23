‘VaddioLIVE’ Demo Program in Full Swing

Minneapolis, MN--Vaddio announces the new ‘VaddioLIVE’ demo program today to bring real-time product demonstrations to dealers, integrators and end-users who are seeking more knowledge on automated classrooms, training facilities and conference rooms. Vaddio’s new marketing and training coordinator, Bernadette Yard, will be giving the live demonstrations via videoconference or streaming - offering two options depending on client capabilities.

“As we expand our line of products it gets more difficult to do demos in the field,” explains president of Vaddio, Rob Sheeley. “You can’t just throw everything into the trunk of your car anymore and do a 2-hour setup for a 20-minute demo. Everything is so integrated that you really need to see the demo in a real-life application, so we developed ‘VaddioLIVE’ to make it easier and more convenient for everyone to see how our products work.”

Demonstrations focus on products installed and integrated into Vaddio’s Training Facility and Conference Room. Products highlighted include the ClearVIEW HD-18, Video Whiteboard, AutoPresenter, AutoTrak, TrackVIEW, PresenterPOD, ProductionVIEW HD, REVEAL HD-18, CeilingVIEW HD and several other peripheral products.

Demonstrations are available for scheduling online at http://vaddio.com/calendar.php 8-4 PM Monday through Friday (CST / GMT - 6).