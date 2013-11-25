Toshiba Sales Conference Draws Record Attendance

- Nearly a thousand sales professionals, end users, media and analysts convened in Orlando Nov. 13-14 to participate in LEAD 2013, Toshiba America Business Solutions’ annual technology showcase.
- With the theme of “Touch the Future” establishing the tone for the two-day conference, attendees received the ‘State of Toshiba’ address from recently named company president and chief executive officer, Scott Maccabe. Aside from touching upon Toshiba’s technology heritage and recent innovation, Maccabe spoke of the company’s favorable year-over-year revenue growth and vision to explore emerging product offerings.
- LEAD 2013 marked the launch of Toshiba’s digital signage brand, called Ellumina. The new product line is comprised of two distinct platforms, Virtuoso and Experience Manager.
- With interactive displays featuring touch screen and gesture-controlled technology, Virtuoso is suited for an audience of one or a few. Virtuoso is designed to bring new life to content and deepen user interaction by allowing access to information in new ways. By combining the latest in interactive and display technologies, it is suited for such diverse markets as education, real estate, auto dealers, restaurants and the hospitality/hotel industry.
- Toshiba’s other digital signage platform, Experience Manager, is a scalable solution for managing networked interactive media experiences.
- By incorporating both live and pre-programmed content in a customizable platform, it delivers targeted content by time, location, and demographic. Experience Manager is suited for implementation wherever people congregate including malls, airports, concert and sports venues, as well as grocery and other retail outlets.
- “I am ecstatic that a record number of our dealers, end users and industry media and analysts were able to travel to Orlando to participate in LEAD 2013,” Maccabe said. “The conference served as the perfect venue to visit with as many of our partners as possible to learn how we can best support their sales and marketing efforts.”
- With access to 14 breakout sessions over the course of the conference, attendees gained insight from industry experts on topics such as managed print services, cloud and mobile applications, security and the importance of an eco-friendly office.
- By attending the conference’s product fair – open throughout the event – attendees saw demonstrations of Toshiba’s latest and upcoming products. Wide interest was seen in Toshiba’s e-STUDIO306LP/RD30 – the world’s first multifunction product using erasable toner – and newly minted Ellumina digital signage offerings.
- “Toshiba’s new product offerings provide some unique customer benefits,” said Larry Jamieson, director of hardware and supplies advisory services at Photizo Group. “The e-STUDIO306LP/30RD MFP not only allows businesses to reuse paper, an environmental and cost benefit, but the built-in scanner on the RD30 eraser unit provides users a way to capture data at the same time as erasing sensitive information from the paper.”
- Jamieson added, “The Ellumina digital sign line-up gives businesses a complete display program that maximizes the investment in the digital signs, providing consistent high-quality content for end user customers.”