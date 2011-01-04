Lyle Bunn Recognized with Honorary Doctorate

Vista, CA--The Digital Signage Expert Group (DSEG) recognized Lyle Bunn with their honorary "Doctorate of Digital Signage" for his contributions to the ongoing advancement and development of the Digital Signage industry through education. Alan Brawn, co-founder and chair of the Digital Signage Experts Group Program said, "Lyle Bunn is an industry visionary whose work in Digital Signage project definition and planning has been extremely valuable in clarifying project processes, defining a project road map and navigating critical success factors."

In presenting the recognition Brawn noted that "Lyle Bunn has advanced the industry through focusing a bright light of attention on digital signage and publishing almost 200 industry articles and whitepapers in numerous industry and business publications including USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, and the National Post. He has provided education to business and communications professionals at every major industry event and helped shape conference education programs through his advisory roles. He has helped honor those deserving of industry wide recognition by serving on the judging panels of the DIGI and POPAI award programs. We honor the work and the man."