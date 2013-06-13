Roland Offers New House of Worship Toys

The house of worship market is one of the markets where I've worked for quite a long time, and we're always looking for products that make our jobs easier.

Now you may be thinking "we're ALL looking for things to make our jobs easier," and you'd be right, of course. But what makes this concept unique to the H.O.W. market is that we need products that not only make our jobs better but make the job easier for our end users and their vast number of volunteer team members.