AVnu Alliance Global Member Base Expands

- AVnu Alliance, the industry consortium that certifies Audio Video Bridging (AVB) products for interoperability, has introduced three industry leaders from the consumer and automotive markets as new promoter members dedicated to creating a new ecosystem of interoperable AVB devices through certification: Ceton, manufacturer of digital cable tuner solutions for the PC and in-home digital entertainment and communication solutions; Freescale, maker of embedded processing solutions for the automotive, consumer, industrial, and networking markets; and Ricoh, provider of office equipment and projectors.
- AVnu Alliance is seeing growing momentum in the consumer and automotive spaces beyond the professional AV market, as seen with new member manufacturers and significant progress made in AVB compliance and interoperability specifications roadmap.
- "Ceton is excited to join the AVnu Alliance and support our shared goals for the advancement of high-quality consumer audio and video networking," said Gary Hammer, president and CEO, Ceton Corp. "As a company focused on creating the next-generation of consumer entertainment technologies, we believe that low-cost and simple to setup and maintain solutions like those enabled by the AVB standard are critical to realizing our vision for amazing new whole-home entertainment experiences."
- The Alliance also has two new adopter members, Luminex, a Belgium-based developer of lighting control and professional audio and video data distribution equipment for the entertainment industry, and Renkus-Heinz, a designer and manufacturer of professional loudspeakers and audio electronics.
- "We are enthusiastic to have these new members join the Alliance,” said Greg Schlechter, chair, AVnu Alliance board member, and initiative manager, Intel Corporation. “The variety of products and knowledge that comes with these new members is going to be instrumental in advancing a new ecosystem of interoperable AVB devices through certification in markets like automotive and consumer. The addition of new members of this calibre proves the continued dedication and commitment that the AVnu Alliance has for ethernet standards-based AV technology for our core markets of professional AV, automotive, and consumer."
- The AVnu Alliance recently opened its certification testing for AVB-enabled networking bridges and professional audio endpoints, with products in bridge certification testing and endpoint products in the queue, now at its appointed testing house