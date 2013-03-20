Audinate and Innovative Electronic Designs Form Dante Licensing Agreement

- Innovative Electronic Designs, LLC has licensed Audinate’s Dante digital-media networking technology and will incorporate Dante into several new products.
- Audinate's patented Dante solution is a media networking solution suite designed to transport many channels of high-resolution, uncompressed, low-latency digital media over relatively long distances and to multiple locations, using a standard 100 Mbps or 1 Gb Ethernet network. It delivers tightly synchronized, sample-accurate playback while simplifying installation and configuration of AV networks.
- “IED has always been on the cutting edge of high quality networked audio solutions,” said IED’s vice president of product development, Jody Green. “Audinate’s Dante technology will allow us to expand our line of announcement controller and networked amplifier offerings. IED currently has several products in development using Audinate’s Dante that will be available this year. Audinate is dedicated to the long term support and growth of Dante and with the addition of the Ultimo platform they are a natural fit for us."
- “We are delighted to be collaborating with Innovative Electronic Designs. IED has a substantial market presence in communication announcement systems,” said Lee Ellison, CEO of Audinate. “Incorporating Dante into their new solutions will simplify networked audio deployments in airports, train stations, convention centers and the health care facilities.”