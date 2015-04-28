FSR Sponsors First Female Candidate In 8th Annual Cabling Skills Challenge

- FSR is proud to announce that along with the Women in BICSI group, it recently sponsored Lana McAdams as the first female candidate to compete in the 8th Annual Cabling Skills Challenge held at BICSI’s 2015 Winter Conference in Orlando, FL.
- The Cabling Skills Challenge features the world’s best Information and Communications Technology (ICT) installers testing their skills and knowledge as they compete for the title of Installer of the Year. The Installer of the Year is named at the Annual BICSI Awards Banquet and receives a prize of $5,000.
- Competitors for the challenge are selected from a field of entrants based on qualifying criteria such as professionalism, quality of resume and work experience. Over the course of the two-day challenge, participants compete in events including copper and fiber installation; fusion splicing; firestopping; grounding and bonding; cable assembly and cable troubleshooting. Scores are based on professionalism, resume, orientation (attendance and promptness) attitude, safety, tools and equipment, attention to detail, and aesthetics.
- “The Cabling Skills Challenge is one of several industry events in which FSR feels it is important to show its support,” says Jan Sandri, FSR president. “The competition is a fun and friendly way for some of the best Information and Communications Technology (ICT) installers in the world to come together and show off their skills and knowledge and really put their experience to the test. As for Lana McAdams, FSR couldn’t be more proud to help sponsor the competition’s first female candidate. We hope that we continue to see more women become involved in this event.”
- Other than FSR, sponsors for the candidate included BCL IT Consulting of West Chester, OH, an IT engineering firm specializing in vendor neutral information technology planning and design. BCL’s markets include: Education, Higher Education, Health Care, and Data Centers.