STRATACACHE to Demo Digital Play Experience at GlobalShop 2013

STRATACACHE will exhibit their latest in-store digital media solutions at GlobalShop, an annual event dedicated to retail design and shopper marketing, April 16-18, 2013 at Chicago’s McCormick Place.
- At the expo, attendees can experience STRATACACHE’s Digital Play, Retail Proxy and PrimaSee—which will be featured in booth no.1637.
- STRATACACHE’s Digital Play solution displays high-definition, interactive product and brand messages programmed to respond when a consumer interacts with sales and marketing content via motion-based gestures.
- “GlobalShop attendees gather from around the world in search of emerging retail trends to build successful brands,” said Chris Riegel, STRATACACHE CEO. “STRATACACHE’s Digital Play solution provides a new way for consumers to interact with brands through the use of gestural interactive motions to heighten customer-brand interactivity.”
- Powering these experiences is STRATACACHE’s ActiVia for Media digital signage software. With in-depth customer intelligence technology, users can create, schedule, manage and monitor all digital marketing messages from any web browser.