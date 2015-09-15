Forensic Audio Analyst Bruce E. Koenig to Give Lecture at 139th AES Convention

Forensic audio/video analyst Bruce E. Koenig will give the Richard C. Heyser Memorial Lecture during the 139th AES International Convention in New York City, October 29-November 1 at the Jacob Javits Center.

The lecture, titled “Acoustic Forensic Gunshot Analysis — The Kennedy Assassination and Beyond,” will give an in-depth look at the role that audio forensics has played in this historical context, as well as in current events and investigations. The Heyser Memorial Lecture is part of the Special Events program and is put on by the AES Technical Council. The lecture is open to all registered AES attendees, including those with the “Exhibits-Plus” Badge, which is free with advance registration.



In his presentation, retired FBI agent and forensic consultant Bruce E. Koenig will illuminate the mysteries of acoustic gunshot analysis, which first drew public attention with the examinations of a police department recording made during President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in Dallas in 1963. Koenig will explain the audio tests performed in those examinations and shed light on procedures used in other controversial cases, such as recent police shootings.

He will also offer insights on the use of critical listening, high-resolution waveform, spectrographic, narrow-band spectrum, energy contour, and statistical analyses, as well as give his views on the latest developments in the field. The lecture will conclude with a look at the research needed to move acoustic gunshot analysis forward in coming years.



“We are honored to have Bruce Koenig deliver our Heyser Memorial Lecture at the upcoming AES139 Convention in New York,” said Jim Anderson, AES139 Convention co-chair and technical program committee chair. “From the truly historic cases to which Mr. Koenig has applied his audio forensic expertise, to his continued work on the forefront of today’s latest investigations, Bruce’s lecture will provide a rare and candid look into a most interesting side of applied audio engineering.”



The Richard C. Heyser Memorial Lecture Series was first established in 1999 by the AES Technical Council and the Board of Governors. The Richard Heyser Scholarship Fund is served by an endowment that each year brings eminent individuals in audio engineering and related fields to speak on a relevant topic of choice.