AVI-SPL Achieves Cisco Cloud and Managed Services Advanced Certification

- AVI-SPL has achieved Cisco Cloud and Managed Services Advanced Certification worldwide.
- This certification recognizes AVI-SPL as having the capabilities to sell and deliver cloud and managed services to help accelerate time to market and time to revenue. Additionally, the certification rewards partners for their expertise and investments for creating, selling and delivering cloud and managed services with financial incentives and go-to-market benefits in all countries of legal presence.
- “AVI-SPL is dedicated to offering the best cloud and managed services platform to its customers around the world,” said Mike Brandofino, executive vice president of video and unified communications. “We’re committed to aligning ourselves with Cisco as they set the tone for information technology best practices. With Cisco's Cloud and Managed Services Advanced Certification, AVI-SPL can deliver trusted and validated Cisco Powered services to solve customers’ business needs.”
- The Cisco Cloud and Managed Services Advanced Certification is part of the Cisco Cloud and Managed Services Program, focused on helping partners such as AVI-SPL to envision, build, market, and sell cloud and managed services with business acceleration tools and services, sales training and the Cisco Cloud Marketplace to address the varied needs of its customers.
- As a Cisco Cloud and Managed Services Advanced Certified Partner, AVI-SPL will offer Telepresence as a Service, a Cisco Powered service built on the IT Infrastructure Library (ITIL) framework, and provide basic management capabilities that support Cisco technologies.
- Cisco Powered services allow customers to connect with confidence to achieve faster time to value by minimizing technology lifecycle complexity to reduce cost and risk. Customers also experience assured performance through superior service, security, and 24/7 support from Cisco and its certified partners while taking advantage of continuous innovation based on open standards and Cisco’s extensive R&D investment.