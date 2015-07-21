Exterity Continues Role as Streaming Video Provider at the 114th Open Golf Championship

After its first installation at The Open five years ago, Exterity again delivered live TV and video across the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, including every screen around the hospitality and media tents throughout the event, July 16-19. The Open is golf’s oldest Championship, attracting players and visitors from around the world.

The Exterity professional IP video system was originally deployed for The Open in 2010 to allow the competition organizers to stream live footage of the the event over newly installed course IP networking, enabling broadcasters to contribute high-quality content directly to screens across the venue. The new installation has extended the reach of the Exterity system to all the hospitality and media suites at St. Andrews, so that golf fans can witness new records and watch close-ups of the action regardless of their location within the hospitality village. The system is also used by on-site broadcasters to monitor their channels as delivered from both satellite and freeview services.



The installation was led by C3i Events, which specializes in event management for large-scale sporting competitions.



“The Open requires months of planning and two months on site," C3i Events owner Jason Hall said. "Streaming a competition of this scale would have been impossible without Exterity. The system provides all off-air and on-course channels in a flexible and scalable way, as well as all the control and management features we need, and that can all be managed centrally by a single administrator. On top of consistently delivering high-quality video, the Exterity professional IP video system is easy to set up and robust. In fact, it’s so reliable that we’ve only had to expand on the original installation for this year’s 144th Open to cater for a greater number of screen end points!”



Colin Farquhar, CEO at Exterity, said, “Our IP video distribution solutions are being used by organizations around the globe, from financial corporations to offshore oil rigs and production houses. Temporary installations such as The Open require a robust system that is quick and easy to install and doesn’t compromise on picture quality, while ensuring that the action is streamed in real time to enable visitors to be immersed in the competition, even when they’re not next to the fairway itself. We’re delighted that our initial work with C3i has resulted in continued collaboration at such a prestigious event.”