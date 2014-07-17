Empire PRO Unveils New Facility in Bell, CA

Empire PRO will hold an open house on Tuesday, July 29, from 4-9pm to show of their new facility in Bell, CA.
Empire PRO’s open house event unites its dealers, vendors, and staff to showcase their new facility, wide array of industry-leading products, and plans to significantly enhance the value they offer as a preferred pro AV distribution partner.
- Dealers and vendors are invited to hear major announcements regarding Empire PRO’s plans to add value to its clients.
- “We are proud to show off our new facility and huge warehouse. We also look forward to introducing our valued clients to our vendors, their staff and sales reps, as well as our own. We are grateful to be surrounded by so many great and talented individuals and believe there is strength and synergies that will come from connecting us together. It’s going to be a lot of fun," said Empire PRO's Edmond Khanian.