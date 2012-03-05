Lowell Introduces New Rack Bundles

Pacific, MO--Lowell Manufacturing Company has introduced new rack bundles to their line of racks and enclosures.

Customers now have the convenience of ordering a complete rack set-up using a single part number, according to marketing communications manager Kathy Lane.

The new rack bundles are available for Lowell’s gangable racks (LGR series) and enclosed racks (LER series). Bundled accessories are not installed but packaged individually and shipped to the job site along with the rack. Accessories in the “BAV” bundle vary according to size and type of rack ordered but include commonly ordered items for AV rack set-ups like horizontal and vertical cable managers, power strip, fan panel, leg levelers, velcro cable wraps, extra hardware, etc.

Lowell is also offering a ready-to-use, time- and labor-saving option for their new LXR floor rack. The open-frame LXR has a slim (19.2-in. W) footprint that requires only a minimal amount of floor space. While the standard LXR ships unassembled, selecting the “IAV” option means the rack will be pre-assembled and outfitted with accessories that include shelves, vented panels, 15A power strip, vertical cable manager and fine-floor swivel casters to protect wood, marble and tile floors from mars and scratches. The quantity of accessories varies with rack height. The LXR with the “IAV” option is available in 14, 30 or 38 rack units with 21-in. depth.

Lowell also has an “IAV” option of pre-installed accessories for their LER rack series, which is available for 18, 21 or 35 rack units with 27-in. depth.