Electrosonic Names Philip DiPaula Senior Sales Consultant

Electrosonic has appointed Philip DiPaula as senior sales consultant in its Orlando, FL office. DiPaula previously served as vice president of SPL Integrated Solutions’s themed and entertainment division.

DiPaula brings aaudio and video system expertise and his hiring reinforces Electrosonic’s commitment to supporting customers throughout the country that require creative technical solutions, extensive project experience, and long-term support capabilities.



“It is very exciting to have Philip join our team,” said Jim Bowie CEO at Electrosonic. “Philip is much respected in the industry and a longtime friend of many of the people at Electrosonic. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our company, which will help us continue to deliver excellence for our clients across a range of disciplines.”



Electrosonic is a national and global audio-visual systems integrator with a portfolio that includes theme park attractions, museums, and visitor centers. DiPaula will work with the entertainment team lead by Bryan Hinckley.



“I look forward to merging my long history in large-scale audio and video systems integration with Electrosonic’s systems engineering leadership in the professional audiovisual market,” said DiPaula.



An honors graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology, DiPaula spent 23 years with SPL Integrated Solutions, starting as a project engineer and rising to sales management. For the past 15 years, he has operated out of SPL’s Orlando office, where he led his team in themed entertainment and large-scale audio system projects.