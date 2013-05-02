Solotech Expands with New Offices on Canadian Coasts

Left to right: Eric Bourgeois, Bill Lawlor, Denis Lefrancois, Larry Medwin and Brian Konechny at En Coulisse.
On the opening day of the 14th edition of the En Coulisse trade show, Denis Lefrancois, president of Solotech, announced the opening of two new offices for Solotech's Canadian Sales and Integration division.
- Solotech's Vancouver office will operate under the leadership of Brian Konechny. Integration sales for the Vancouver office will be handled by Larry Medwin, who brings to Solotech his long and diversified experience with lighting, audio and video sales in western Canada.
- Solotech's Halifax office will be managed by Eric Bourgeois, and sales will be handled by Bill Lawlor. Both Eric and Bill have been active in audio visual sales and integration in Atlantic Canada. This team will ensure the growth and success of Solotech's presence in Atlantic Canada.
- At the same time, Solotech has announced the addition of Rob Lanthier to the Sales and Integration team of its Ottawa office. The company's continued commitment to the National Capital Region has led to significant growth for Solotech in the Ottawa and Eastern Ontario markets, according to the company, in both government and private sector projects.