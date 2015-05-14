Electro Acoustics Receives Award for Talent Development

- Fort-Worth based audio visual company, Electro Acoustics (EA), recently received the 2015 Excellence in Business Award for Talent Development from the National Systems Contractors Association (NSCA).
- "Electro Acoustics has invested heavily into employee training and development in order to build the best team in the industry," said Chris Jordan, president of EA.
- EA pays for certifications, testing, seminars and college courses to grow the skills of their employees, investing more than $250,000 in training over the last five years. Jordan believes in a rigorous hiring process and that investing in their employees is key to a successful business.
- "Twenty-five percent of Electro Acoustics' employees have been with the company more than 15 years," said Jordan.
- Electro Acoustics is responsible for equipping numerous schools, churches and local landmarks such as the Amon Carter Museum, Bass Hall, Will Rogers Coliseum, Kimbell Art Museum, TCU stadium and coliseum, Kimbell Piano Pavilion, Texas Rangers Ballpark, UNT concert hall and the Live Oak music hall and lounge.