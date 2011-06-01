Savant Names Commercial Business Manager

Savant Systems LLC has appointed John (J.C.) Murphy as general manager, commercial business.
- John (J.C.) Murphy
- Murphy and his team will be seeking to position Savant prominently in all of the critical market segments that compose the commercial sect, such as corporate enterprise, education, arenas and event centers, government, luxury transportation, houses of worship, hospitality, retail, healthcare, and broadcasting.
- Most recently, Murphy served as CEO at Cedarpoint Communication, a provider of VoIP solutions that doubled its global customer and subscriber deployments under Murphy’s leadership.
- “Savant's technology and approach to the control and automation industry is a game changer," Murphy said. “While the commercial market is defined by numerous vertical segments, Savant is uniquely positioned to efficiently address the broad range of special requirements within these markets. Savant’s control and automation technology is reliable and highly adaptable to the diverse solution-specific components in use today as well as the inevitably changing technology landscape of the future.”
- “Savant has received a flurry of steady inquiries pertaining to commercial applications for our Apple-based control, automation and media solutions,” said Savant CEO Robert Madonna. “We anticipate that J.C. Murphy will be able to address the commercial market with the savvy of a seasoned telecom industry professional while enhancing Savant’s overall brand visibility.”
- Murphy and his team will also take full advantage of Savant’s commercial Experience Center in New York City, which includes a fully automated sports bar, hotel suite, classroom, executive boardroom, telepresence room and digital signage gallery.
- J.C. Murphy spent four years as an officer in the United States Coast Guard and received his B.S. degrees in Government and Engineering from the United States Coast Guard Academy.