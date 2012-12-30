Topics

SCN's Top 50 Stories of 2012: 20 - 11

By ()

SCN's Top 50 Stories of 2012: 20 - 11
  • From now until the end of the year, SCN is counting down the Top 50 web stories of 2012. Check back each day to see what the commercial AV systems integration community was reading this year.
  • Today's countdown features the most-read posts from 2012 - #20 to #11.

20.Mackie Releases Master Fader Control App

19.iStreamPlanet and Haivision to Deliver Live Streaming of the 2012 Olympic Games

18.Savant Adds D-Box to Partners Program

17.Buffalo’s New Larkin Square Goes Technomad

16.AVB Networking Conference Reports Success at InfoComm

15.Platinum Tools Launches New Length Measurement Voice/Data/Video Tester

14.NEC Expands Showcase Events for Partners and Customers

13.NEC Display Solutions Launches Two OPS Devices

12.NeHC and InfoComm Partner for Technology Crossroads Conference

Check out #'s 50 - 41 here, and #'s 40 - 31 here.