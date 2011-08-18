Wisdom Chosen by Stewart Filmscreen

Carson City, NV--Wisdom Audio has announced that their Sage Series speakers were chosen for inclusion in the Stewart Filmscreen training facility in Torrance, CA, to be demonstrated with Stewart’s Director’s Choice projection screen.
- Wisdom components include their L150i left and right channel speakers, a C225i center, L75m backs, two STS subwoofers, and a SC-1 System Controller. To complete the audio experience, the system features 19 channels of Lab.gruppen FP10000Q high efficiency and power density amplification, Transparent Audio Custom Installation interconnects and speaker cables, and Anthem’s D2v Audio/Video controller.
- “I listened to the new Wisdom Audio systems earlier this year in their facilities in Carson, NV and was very impressed. While viewing Avatar, I heard detail and new sound bits that had not registered in previous viewings,” said Grant Stewart, Stewart Filmscreen's CEO.
- “Our goal in planning the audio system for the Stewart Training Center was to match the impact of their Director’s Choice video perfection with state-of-the-art audio resolution and dynamics,” said Todd Sutherland, Wisdom Audio VP of marketing. “Stewart has given us the opportunity to demonstrate that no compromise audio can be achieved behind a perforated screen in a home cinema, with in-walls. Dealers are encouraged to bring their best clients into this facility, demonstrate the perfect marriage of audiophile-like resolution and horn-like movie dynamics and to open them to possibilities our collective solutions provide. We know anyone leaving this theater will second guess their own systems and be left asking how they might achieve this experience in their own home.”