DSEG Appoints Tom Jones as Certified Instructor

- The Digital Signage Experts Group (DSEG) has appointed Tom Jones, technology solution engineer (TSE) at Ingram Micro Inc., as a DSEG Certified Instructor.
- Having completed the DSEG Train the Trainer Program, Jones is licensed to conduct the Digital Signage Certified Experts on behalf of the organization. In addition, DSEG has appointed Mr. Jones to join the DSEG Advisory Board and collaborate with the other Advisory Board members to help guide the direction of the organization.
- “It’s an honor to be named to the DSEG’s Advisory Board and use my expertise and experience to positively impact the digital signage market place,” said Jones.
- Tom Jones, a Technology Solution Engineer (TSE) is a veteran of the digital signage industry and a long standing employee of Ingram Micro Inc. Tom provides industry insight to the SMB, VAR and Enterprise space to bridge existing business competencies by incorporating ProAV solutions into their practice.
- Toms holds industry certifications from leading recognized organizations that include (but are not limited to) Digital Signage Experts Group (DSCE, DSNE, DSDE, DSCE), CompTIA (A+, HTI+) and various vendor specific accreditations from established leaders such as LifeSize, Samsung and HP.
