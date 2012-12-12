DSE 2013 Offers Interactive Technology Seminar Program

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) will present an all-new four-part Interactive Technology Seminar Program that will showcase practical applications of the latest innovative advancements in interactivity.

The Interactive Technology Seminar Program, to be presented in Las Vegas February 27-28, 2013, is part of DSE’s eight-track Educational Conference designed to help attendees learn how and when to take advantage of the newest technologies available, how successful interactive strategies are being implemented, and how to integrate them into their digital signage installations to strengthen those relationships through proactive engagement in a variety of retail environments.

Topics to be covered include:

* Interactive technology integration considerations

* Leveraging interactive technologies to engage customers and improve the bottom line

* New and future advances in interactive technology

* Embracing “showrooming” through interactive retail

Richard Lebovitz, educational director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE, said,

“The Interactive Technologies Seminar Program offers a variety of compelling examples of how the newest technologies are being deployed, approaches that work best in different types of venues, and how brands are monetizing their investments.”