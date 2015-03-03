Digital Signage Federation Hosts Networking Event in Dallas

The Digital Signage Federation, an independent not-for-profit trade organization serving the digital signage industry, will host its spring “Meet & Greet” Networking Event in Dallas on Wednesday, March 25. The event will run from 6:30-8:30pm at Del Frisco’s Grille.



Featured guest speakers are Will Koop and Ken Martin of Cisco Sports & Entertainment, who will discuss building fan experiences in a case study presentation on the AT&T stadium in nearby Arlington, TX, including large venue design challenges.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with the DSF Board of Directors as well as other professional members in attendance to conversationally share their business experience, enumerate industry opportunity, and discuss the benefits of membership in the Digital Signage Federation.

The event runs from 6:30-8:30pm and is free for DSF members and $15 for non-members. Register here.

Location: Del Frisco’s Grille, 3232 Mckinney Avenue, Dallas, TX

Speaker:Will Koop & Ken Martin, Cisco Sports & Entertainment

Cost:Free to DSF Members, $15US Non-Members