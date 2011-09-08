Lab X Adds Wagner as Engineer

Rochester, NY--Lab X Technologies has introduced Scott Wagner as the most recent addition to its workforce.
- Hired as a senior embedded software engineer, Wagner will help develop the latest Lab X software intellectual property, incorporating it into the products manufactured for clients in the AV industry.
- With more than 20 years of experience in digital embedded design and building automation and security systems, and a passion to work as a design engineer, Wagner is excited to increase the abilities of Lab X by building upon the ever-growing and potential technology opportunities Lab X offers the industry.
- “Lab X is on the cutting edge of the AVB movement, but we’ve only scratched the surface of what’s to come out of the technology,” said Lee Minich, president of Lab X Technologies. “Scott has shown a passion for embedded design throughout his career and is a great addition to our engineering team. His experience brings a positive and fresh level of thinking to our company and clients.”
- With a degree in mechanical engineering in Aircraft Control Systems from Cornell, Wagner previously developed control systems for fly-by-wire aircraft, as well as imaging software for multiple companies. With a passion for audio and lighting engineering, Wagner volunteers at a local theater during productions. The two passions led him to Lab X.
- “It has always been a dream of mine to work in the AV industry, so when the opportunity presented itself, I was eager to join,” Wagner said. “Our AVB technology is becoming the standard in AV connectivity and is quickly evolving into a logical next step in additional industries, such as smart homes, autos and security. Lab X has limitless growth potential and I am happy to work alongside the team of bright staff in the office.”