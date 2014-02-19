Juice Goose Partners with Savant

- Juice Goose has added Savant Systems as a provider of controls for its iP Series products.
- Juice Goose has been developing, manufacturing and distributing AC power management products for the commercial AV industry since 1983. According to the company, its membership in Savant's Partners in Excellence program will help facilitate seamless integration of Juice Goose's web based products within the Savant system environment.
- "We are pleased to be aligned with such a respected manufacturer in the power management market segment," said Jim Carroll, Savant executive vice president. "Energy management solutions have become a more prominent need for both our residential and commercial integrators."
- The new Juice Goose iP Series includes the unique, in-wall power module, the iP-1 (a.k.a."Piwi").
- Housed inside a three gang enclosure, the Piwi has an on-board web server and also communicates with control systems via TCP or UDP, allowing a broad range of applications to turn AC outlets on and off and monitor the associated current loads. Along with the in-wall Piwi, Juice Goose offers the rack mounted iP-1520 with a similar feature set plus more outlets.