Leviton Renews Exclusive Partnership with Harman

Bothell, WA--Leviton has renewed and expanded its partnership with audio equipment manufacturer Harman. Under the agreement, Leviton will continue to sell JBL and Harman Kardon products, and Harman will continue to develop a line of loudspeakers and loudspeaker packages exclusively for Leviton.

The line of JBL speakers features indoor in-wall and in-ceiling speakers, all-weather outdoor speakers, home theater speakers, subwoofers, and a complete surround sound home cinema system. In addition, Leviton will continue to offer the Harman Kardon A-BUS multi-room amplified audio system.

“JBL and Harman Kardon are recognized, trusted names in home audio,” said Dean Lipke, director of marketing and customer service for Leviton Network Solutions. “The power of these brands, combined with Leviton’s reputation with builders and strong relationships with distributors and contractors, creates a perfect solution for equipping homes and MDUs with reliable home networking connectivity and quality entertainment systems.”

All of Leviton’s Connected Home solutions, including the Harman Kardon and JBL home audio solutions, are available through the company’s residential products reseller network. For more information, visit Leviton.com/connectedhome.