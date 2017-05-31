Data Projections Celebrates 30 Years in Business

The industry has seen many changes in the last 30 years, and most great technologies of the past have all but disappeared. Houston-based systems integrator Data Projections has not.

Founded in 1987 with the sole purpose of providing technology to the classroom by selling LCD panels with overhead projectors, Data Projections is now a source for the design and implementation of systems designed to allow communication, collaboration, and innovation.

"We recognized early on that how we supported clients after installation would become what sets us apart from other installation companies," said president Matthew Zaleski. "With that in mind, we look to provide a total solution for the lifetime of the solution.”

Over the years, Data Projections has earned national recognition for its audiovisual services, including being named a top provider by companies such as Crestron and Polycom.

"Just as communications have evolved over the last 30 years, so has our company," said Zaleski. "And we look forward to our next 30 years of serving the AV needs of each of our clients.”