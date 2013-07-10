BTX Now Distributing Optical Cable Corporation's Connectivity Products

- BTX Technologies, a distributor and manufacturer of interface, integration, and system products, has unveiled that it is now an authorized distributor of Optical Cable Corporation's (OCC) cable and connectivity products.
- "OCC's extensive offering of military and commercial fiber cable and connectivity solutions fills a void in the AV and broadcast marketplace — especially as demand for fiber solutions in our customers' designs continues to grow," said president, BTX Technologies, Greg Schwartz. "This partnership will enable us to offer OCC products in bulk or integrate them directly into the assemblies and breakout boxes that we build in our in-house fiber lab based in Metro New York, giving our customers access to an incredible range of solutions."
- The distribution agreement combines BTX's distribution and customer service with OCC's standing as a manufacturer of fiber-based communications solutions, specifically within broadcast and AV applications.
- "OCC is pleased to add BTX as an authorized distributor serving the AV and broadcast market," vice president of sales, US and Global Business Development, OCC, James Enochs said. "OCC is known as the industry leader for cabling solutions, and BTX's reputation in providing exceptional solutions to its customers is a natural fit with the products OCC manufactures. We look forward to expanding our partnership with BTX and exploring new opportunities with them in the years to come."