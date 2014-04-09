D-Tools Adopts SIA/IAPSCi Security Drawing Symbols

D-Tools Inc. has adopted full integration of Industry Standard SIA/IAPSC Security Drawing Symbols into the D-Tools System Integrator electronic system estimation, design, and documentation software platform.
- Straightforward and easily-recognized, SIA/IAPSC Security Drawing Symbols are used for planning security system installations and are used for system designs, blueprints, or schematics, and are consistent with symbols used by Builders, Architects, Consultants, Electronic Systems Contractors, and other professional trades to design and integrate all aspects of audio, video, networking and security installations in commercial and residential applications.
- “By implementing SIA/IAPSC Security Symbols into D-Tools System Integrator, D-Tools is better able to fulfill our commitment to providing electronic systems contractors a means for producing more professional-looking proposals and more accurate design documentation that allow them to compete at a higher level and ultimately, win more bids,” said Adam Stone, president and founder of D-Tools. “We have been working towards adopting standardized symbols for some time because we recognize the value it provides to every entity involved in a given installation and know that in time, electronic systems contractors will be required to provide this service.”
- Within the D-Tools System Integrator platform, SIA/IAPSC Security Symbol implementation consists of a grouping of Autodesk AutoCAD symbols– including mount type and device options for each symbol– that D-Tools has converted into separate Microsoft Visio stencil categories. In addition to Electronic Safety and Security stencils, D-Tools industry standard stencil categories include Audio Video, Communications, Control, Electrical, Furnishings, Generic, HVAC, and Vacuum Cleaning Systems.
- The new SIA/IAPSC Security Symbols are available now for download and use by authorized D-Tools System Integrator users, who can access these and other D-Tools stencil updates by clicking on the Download Stencil update link in the SIX toolbar in Visio.
- By adopting and utilizing the SIA/IAPSC Security Drawing Symbols into their system design and documentation practices, security systems integrators will more clearly communicate with project partners within the security market. According to the company, not only does this new standard provide needed clarity and consistency between project partners, it also provides security systems integrators an opportunity to compete for bids at a higher level, earn and maintain project access, streamline processes, and boost their bottom line.
- More detailed information about the new D-Tools SIA/IAPSC Security Architectural Drawing symbols can be found on the D-Tools documentation D-Tools wiki, by visiting the D-Tools Blog Site, by calling 1-866-386-6571 ext. 1, or by emailing info@d-tools.com.