BTX Offers Luxi Electronics’ Presenter

- BTX Technologies is offering Luxi Electronics’ patent-pending Presenter transmitters and receivers for HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA/audio signals.
- Utilizing an out-of-the-box approach instead of centralized switching and distribution, Presenter systems are formed by daisy-chaining multiple transmitter and receiver boxes. The transmitter, receiver, and node can replace traditional interfaces, switchers, splitters, and matrix switchers of any size.
- “Luxi’s Presenter products provide simple, scalable, and easy-to-use alternatives to traditional signal processing solutions,” said Greg Schwartz, president of BTX Technologies. “The Presenter allows our integrators to create a switcher or splitter of any size with tremendous flexibility. Customers can add a transmitter or receiver at any time after the installation when required. This is good for any application — from classrooms with a single projector and display to airport information systems with multiple computers and flat panels. For the largest of systems, signals can be transmitted over virtually unlimited distances using only Cat 6 cable, dramatically simplifying installations.”
- The LUX-TPR110CR transmitter and LUX-RPR110CR receiver are capable of transmitting HDMI, RS-232 signals, and remote power. The LUX-TPR150CR transmitter and LUX-RPR150CR receiver come equipped with a built-in scaler for mixed signal formats and resolutions, and can transmit VGA/audio, HDMI, and DisplayPort signals. Adjacent transmitter and receiver boxes can be located up to 150 feet apart and are connected with a single Cat 6 cable, eliminating heavy cable clusters and simplifying system design and installation. The compact units can be mounted easily under tables, above projectors, and in racks.
- Every transmitter features a “Show Me” control button, and additional control devices can be inserted anywhere in the daisy chain via RS-232. One controller connected to one Presenter box can control all Luxi Electronics’ Presenter units in the chain, in addition to all other devices connected to Luxi Electronics’ Presenters via RS-232. Every Presenter box features an Ethernet connection for convenient systemwide Internet access, and sophisticated automatic system mapping and control software.
- “For us, BTX has proven to be far more than a distributor,” said Xiaozheng Lu of Luxi Electronics. “The company is already carrying our HDMI solutions and has consistently provided an exceptional level of support for our customers. We are pleased to have the company offering our Presenter products, and know that our customers can rely on the expertise of BTX’s knowledgeable staff for system configuration.”
- BTX will debut the Luxi Electronics Presenter at InfoComm 2012, June 13-15, in booth C7342.