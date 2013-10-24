Government Security to Benefit from FiberPlex Partnership with Moss Cape

- To meet rising demand for optical fiber in securing government networks, leading fiber optic equipment manufacturer FiberPlex Technologies recently signed on Moss Cape, LLC as a strategic partner for its fiber optic communications line.
- Moss Cape is well known for its practical and affordable solutions as an ANC 8(a) government contractor. The firm is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska, with offices in Chantilly, Virginia, and New York City. Moss Cape is the product, engineering and support arm behind a number of high-profile projects, including the recently opened security-screening center for the Statue of Liberty, New York.
- FiberPlex, which manufactures a line of fiber optic and network products for securing communications and data, has a brand presence that goes back a quarter of a century as a leading global communications company, including an early leadership role in TEMPEST mitigation for the U.S. government.
- Together, the two companies have formed a strategic alliance for the design and implementation of fiber optic communications. The companies expect to improve bandwidth on existing fiber infrastructures in use by government agencies with strict data security requirements.
- “This new strategic relationship with Moss Cape strengthens our ability to offer government agencies a more affordable and integrated solution for transporting and securing critical data,” said FiberPlex’s director of government relations, Mitch Abel.
- Optical fiber is increasingly being used to secure networks because it is noise proof and tamperproof, unlike copper, which is susceptible to electromagnetic radiation that can “leak” data.
- “FiberPlex products are key to our contracts now that agencies are looking to add secured bandwidth at a time when budgets are unpredictable and security concerns have never been higher,” commented James Miner, CEO and president of Moss Cape, referring to FiberPlex’s WDM-16 wave division multiplexer and FiberPlex’s media converter products.
- Under the agreement, Moss Cape offers as part of its total secure solutions FiberPlex’s WDM-16 product for multiplexing up to 16 3GB/s channels onto existing fiber build-outs in order to increase capacity on an OC-48 platform over just two strands of optical fiber. Multiplexing new bandwidth capabilty onto existing infrastructure effectively reduces acquisition costs to pennies on the dollar compared to the cost of installing new fiber optic runs with associated labor and conduit expenses to yield the same capacity gain.
- Also as part of the agreement, Moss Cape now offers FiberPlex’s new optical conversion product that extends the life and reach of secure fiber optic infrastructure curently in use by the vast majority of data centers and secure networks today. FiberPlex’s new FOI-6010 was introduced earlier in 2013 as a universal SFP/SFP+ (small form-factor pluggable) frame that can interchange SFP modules for a variety of formats and uses, including interfacing singlemode fiber cable into existing multimode fiber build-outs.
- FOI-6010 is being used for bidirectional coupling of the two fiber formats useful to large corporations and government agencies, many of which acquired multimode optical cabling more than a decade ago as part of a government-wide mandate to secure communications. FiberPlex’s FOI-6010 enables these organizations to add on new singlemode optical technology introduced in recent years to handle higher bandwidth applications, without having to replace existing infrastructure.
- FiberPlex makes a full range of fiber optic products for government agencies as well as for houses of worship, corporate facilities, broadcast applications, and K-12 and higher education.