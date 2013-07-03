Stampede Introduces New Sony Mobile Connect Bundle Using SURF’s Orion-MCU

- Stampede has introduced a new partnership between itself, Sony, and Surf Communications Solutions, that gives Stampede dealers a solution to implement video conferencing systems that can utilize mobile devices with a new bundle containing SURF’s Orion-MCU and two Sony PCS-XG80/9DS.
- The announcement was made by president and vice president of Sales, SURF NA, Ilan Bluvstein and president and chief operating officer, Stampede, Kevin Kelly.
- "We are pleased to have Stampede expand the exposure of our proven video conferencing solution in the growing US, Canadian, and Latin American markets," SURF NA's Bluvstein said. "SURF's Orion-MCU provides high-quality and reliable connectivity between remote offices, traveling, and work-at-home employees, as well as partners, providing great value to enterprises as they reduce expenses and increase productivity."
- The new Stampede bundle couples SURF’s Orion-MCU with two Sony PCS-XG80/9DS HD Visual Communications Systems to provide high definition video conferencing for any size business. The Orion-MCU video conferencing bridge provides access from standard-SIP or H.323 based room systems as well as soft clients on desktops, smartphones, and tablets, making a bring-your-own-device strategy possible for any business.
- "No one has more experience in making high quality, affordably-priced video conferencing solutions available to the mass business community than Stampede," said Stampede's Kelly. "As such, we recognize the unique value proposition that the SURF Orion-MCU video conferencing solution offers our dealer network, and we’ve bundled it with the best Sony video conferencing hardware to provide a simple setup solution that allows any size business to dive into high definition video conferencing. The Orion-MCU also provides an easy way to attend VC meetings from mobile platforms, so it can greatly expand the flexibility of a company’s new or existing Sony video conferencing room system.”
- SURF’s Orion-MCU video conferencing solution will be available with Sony’s video conferencing room systems starting July 1.