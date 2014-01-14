Stealth Acoustics Appoints Exclusive Canadian Distributor

- Stealth Acoustics, a U.S. manufacturer of invisible loudspeakers, art speakers, StingRay environmental speakers, amplifiers and CoverArttm screen cover technology, has appointed Evolution Home Corporation, based in Concord Ontario, as its exclusive distributor for the entire Canadian consumer electronics market.
- The effective date for the appointment is January 1, 2014.
- Evolution’s appointment comes on the heels of the planned retirement of Ernie Pinkus, owner of Stealth’s long-serving eastern-Canada distributor Satel Marketing, and provides for a new single pan-Canadian marketing, sales and fulfilment arrangement to better serve the growing number of system integrators, retailers and customers that benefit from Stealth’s unique portfolio of innovative products for custom homes and commercial audio-visual applications.
- The western Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, which were previously served directly by Stealth Acoustics through Ken and Todd Ross of Eclipse Marketing, will roll into the new national distribution plan and now be served by Evolutions sales team and have product fulfilled from Evolutions Ontario warehouse, which Stealth claims will save western Canada dealers time and money by not having to handle product importation costs on their own.
- “Ken and Todd Ross of Eclipse Marketing have done a very professional job of helping us build our previous direct sales into western Canada, and we worked hard to find a way to continue with them in our new national distribution model with Evolution but the pieces couldn’t be pulled together. We thank the Ross’s for all their help over the years and wish them well as they move on to other opportunities,” said Steve Olszewski vice president of Stealth. “Having a single pan-Canadian distributor was our goal and Evolution fills this need well by having sales teams situated across the entire country. Now, all Canadian system electronics integrators and retailers across Canada have a single, well-stocked source to quickly get our products to their jobs and their customers through Evolution.”
- Evolution’s Stealth sales will be headed up by Mike O’Conner and Brad Middleton assisted by their teams of regional sales personnel and office staff.