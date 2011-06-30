Powersoft Patents Solar-Powered AV Device

Scandicci, Italy--Powersoft has patented a new technology that incorporates solar power with bi-directional wireless AV communications.
- The DEVA 1S solar powered device consists of a power/control module and an interface module.
- The first product showing the potential of the concept, the DEVA 1S, consists of a power/control module and an interface module. The power/control module consists of a solar panel, batteries, as well as processing, WiFi communication, and amplification. The interface module consists of loudspeakers, light, and optional devices such as camera, microphone, and telemetric sensors.
- “The DEVA technology has endless possibilities,” said Thomas Mittelmann, Powersoft business development manager. “Theme parks, sport venues, corporate and public facilities, transport hubs, emergency/rescue services, even shopping centers – they all difficulties distributing sound and surveillance over large areas because of the infrastructure it demands. DEVA is a self-contained, completely independent concept providing everything needed, and it is wireless. It can be easily tailored to the exact requirements of an application and can be installed very easily."
- "Powersoft has always prided itself on its extremely efficient amplifier technology," said Claudio Lastrucci, Powersoft managing director and head of R&D. "Efficiency was also the key when designing DEVA. Solar power is 'green' and freely available, but to keep a product compact, you must reduce the power consumption of everything running off it. The DEVA 1S is a fairly small device and capable of running longer than necessary even in complete darkness. The same is true for the video or surveillance features of the unit. The DEVA unit is configured according to the customer's specifications, connects via WiFi to standard equipment, and does not cost anything more once installed."
- The high-capacity battery, which is being charged through the solar panel even in low light conditions, offers approximately 30 days of stand-by. The integration of an efficient Class D amplifier into the unit helps support up to 40 hours of continuous audio playback equivalent to 5 days at 8 hours/day. An energy-efficient high-powered white LED supplies optical signaling or lighting as video image support for up to 5 hours.
- Due to its compact dimensions, DEVA 1S can be installed permanently or temporarily. It can be mounted to walls or poles, allowing the power/control panel to be aimed at the sun and the interface module at the audience. Weather resistant moulded plastic enclosures are available in custom colors to match specific applications.
- WiFi communication is utilized for setup, upload, and bi-directional real-time operation as well as real-time feeds for music or announcements. Playback of locally stored audio is supplied via an internal SD memory card. Remote PC software aids in highly customized setup and operation, including grouping of DEVA units in zones where required.