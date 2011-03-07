Liberty Introduces ETN Rack Series

Colorado Springs, CO--Liberty AV has introduced its Installer’s Choice ETN Series racks, with vented side panels and a heavy duty caster base.
- With static load ratings of 12,250 pounds, ETN racks are available in six different heights (18RU, 21RU, 27RU, 35RU, 40RU, and 44RU), depths of 20 and 25 inches, and a width of 22 inches. Internally within each rack, two pair of fully adjustable, 10-32 tapped mounting rails can be found silk-screened with individually numbered RUs. A pair of ground studs are located within the caster base, all necessary mounting hardware is included, and two removable electrical plates reside in the back to accommodate electrical wiring.
- To help keep AV components better organized, a full line of accessories offered for use with the ETN Series includes top and side panels, front and rear doors, cooling fans, shelves, drawers, and power strips. An online rack configurator is additionally available to help create the perfect design for any application, and can be used to order a rack and all of its accessories under a single part number.