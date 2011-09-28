Meyer Promotes Buford Jones, Adds Online Workshops

Buford Jones, legendary FOH mixing engineer and founder of Meyer Sound’s office in Nashville, has been promoted to the role of live audio and education specialist.

Buford Jones holds at a Mixing Workshop in Slovenia.



In his new role, Jones will expand his focus on education by bringing his popular Mixing Workshop online, while continuing to host hands-on sessions around the world. His first webinars are scheduled for October 4 and October 18. They are, respectively, “Mixing on Equal Amplitude Systems” and “Subs on an Aux." Registration is free and available here.

“Buford Jones’s Mixing Workshop has been regularly among the most requested worldwide,” notes Helen Meyer, executive vice president at Meyer Sound. “We are thrilled that Buford is focusing his talents in this arena and sharing his technical expertise and experience to more audio professionals and students around the world.”

A TEC Award winner, Buford Jones’s long list of concert mixing credits includes Pink Floyd, Eric Clapton, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Stevie Wonder, Prince, David Bowie, Faith Hill, The Kinks, and James Taylor. Until the recent move to focus on teaching what he has learned in his 37-year mixing career, Jones was previously Meyer Sound’s touring liaison for ten years while leading seminars around the world. In 2011 alone, Jones has brought his Mixing Workshop to India, Scotland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Poland,Norway, Slovenia, and locations around the U.S.

“Mixing live sound has been my life’s work,” Jones said. “I’ve been fortunate to work on many interesting tours across a variety of music genres. I’m excited about taking my class online and sharing tips and tricks that have helped me become a better, more consistent engineer. It’s gratifying to know that I’m giving back to the next generation of engineers and hopefully they can help inspire others to love what a live show offers.”