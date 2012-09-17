Lightware DisplayPort Extenders Add USB HID Functionality

Lightware Visual Engineering has expanded its inventory of Fiber Optical DisplayPort extenders by introducing the DP-OPT-TX150 and DP-OPT-RX150 KVM DisplayPort fiber optical extenders.
- An upgrade to the company’s DP-OPT-TX100 and –RX100 extenders, the new products offer DisplayPort 1.1a extension plus USB HID (Human Interface Device, such as a keyboard, mouse or presenter) functionality for a maximum of two devices over the same multimode single fiber optic cable. They feature plug-and-play operation with no drivers required.
- “The –TX150 transmitter and –RX150 receiver extend DisplayPort 1.1.a up to 1,500 meters and provide keyboard and mouse functionality for a remote workstation – all over one fiber optic cable,” said Blake Dudash, sales and marketing for Lightware. “By integrating USB HID functionality we’re offering new capabilities that many customers will want to use.”
- The DP-OPT-TX150 has two extra local USB ports with a built-in HUB and can be connected to a PC/Mac with a single USB cable.
- DisplayPort is one of the newest video interface standards introduced by VESA. Using DisplayPort, high-resolution video and audio can be transmitted. The interface’s 10.8 Gbps bandwidth is capable of transmitting 2560x1600-pixel resolution video with full support of content protection (HDCP). 4K resolution can be achieved at a lower frame rate (4096x2160 @ 30Hz). There is zero frame latency and no delay with the new extenders and no compression, according to the company.
- “Apple is integrating DisplayPort’s higher bandwidth into its new products, and other manufacturers are following suit,” said Dudash. “DisplayPort, instead of HDMI, will be the connection of choice for the TVs of the future.”
- The DP-OPT-TX150 and –RX150 extenders are compatible with Apple Cinema Display and 27- and 30-inch LCD displays.
- The new products have solid aluminum bodies and come in matte silver or black. They feature several status LEDs for power, fiber link, source detect and monitor detect.
- The extenders are rack-mountable. Their 1U-high rack shelf provides mounting holes for fastening two half-rack or four quarter-rack sized units. Pocket-sized devices can also be fastened on the shelf. An under-desk mounting kit double makes it easy to mount a single device or multiple devices on any flat surface, such as furniture. A wall power adaptor with interchangeable plug for international use is supplied.
- The DP-OPT-TX150 and DP-OPT-RX150 are currently shipping.