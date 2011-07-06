Draper Kicks off Company Blog

Draper has introduced the first blog in company history, with a post by company president John Pidgeon.

“My career here dates from the summer of 1957 when I began mowing the company lawn,” says Pidgeon, in introducing himself on the blog. “The pay was good – $3.00 for four hours work. My job description and compensation have improved moderately since then.”

In addition to posts by Pidgeon on general company topics, various Draper experts will share posts on AV integration, industry trends, green building, sustainability, and other subjects relating to the company’s product lines. Tips and “how-to” articles will also be written for the blog.

Unlike some corporate blogs, Draper's online offering will be much more than a collection of press releases. It is a direct pipeline to the executives and managers who run the company. The writers for this blog represent a cumulative 181 years of industry experience.

“What we’re really doing with this blog is sharing stories,” said Draper advertising manager Penny Sitler. “Our posts will be designed to provide information that will help dealers and end-users become more familiar with us, and more knowledgeable about our products and the markets we serve.”