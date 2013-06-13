Sounds Good: A Look At InfoComm’s Audio

- Back for another year, 17 leaders in the audio industry are showcasing their latest products in the audio demos rooms, set up on levels 1 and 2. Demonstrations run every other hour, and each company lists demo times outside the room.
- As an added bonus, this year the demo rooms opened a day early, offering attendees a chance to spend more time hearing what these companies have on display.
- “We opened (the rooms) a day early because people wanted to make sure they could get to them,” said InfoComm executive director and CEO Dave Labuskes, CTS, RCDD.
- At Sennheiser’s demo room (W205A), you can listen to the unique K-Array Anakonda KAN200, a flexible, 2-meter long speaker array that can be manipulated into different positions based on the users needs. K-Array also demonstrates the Tornado KT20 and KT22 speakers with LED, two small, clear sounding speakers ideal for lounge installations.
- Martin Audio (W203C) is showcasing an up front demo of its latest product, the MLA mini, a small-scale, portable and installed sound speakers in Martin’s MLA line.
- Among this year’s other companies hosting demo rooms are Adamson, Avid, Carvin Audio, Community Professional Loudspeakers, d&b audiotechnik, Danley Sound Labs, Duran Audio BV, Harman, KV2 Audio, Meyer Sound Laboratories, RCF USA, Renkus-Heinz, Shure, TC Group and Vue Audiotechnik.
- To see more than just loudspeakers, the Audio Pavilion in Hall A provides audio professionals and enthusiasts with displays of everything from mixers to microphones to network systems, perfect for live events, conferences and anything in between.
- House Research Institute is offering free hearing tests this year in Hall A, Booth #A387, providing educational services on how to prevent hearing loss. Hearing tests are offered by appointment during regular show hours.