Clair Bros Spins Off Unit for AVL Industry

Clair Bros Audio Systems has unveiled a new trade name and logo for its audio, video, and lighting (AVL) integration division. The trade name, Clair Solutions, will serve as the company’s sole representation in the AVL integration industry.
- "We understand there’s some confusion and we’d like to clear it up,” founder and CEO Roy Clair candidly shared in a video announcing the new venture.
- The Clair name has been known for decades as a leader in many fields, but this has led to a confusing brand identity. In order to help solve this dilemma, the company chose to dedicate the name Clair Solutions to their integration services in order to better communicate the core offerings of that division. The previously established Clair Brothers brand will continue to operate as a professional audio products manufacturer. As a result, each division will be able to function independently and focus on their separate and distinct identities.
- Clair Solutions represents an ever-expanding range of AVL integration services, including audio reinforcement, acoustics, video production, theatrical lighting, staging, rigging and controls systems for performance venues, houses of worship, sports facilities, educational/corporate facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, and cruise ships.
- “The mission of Clair Solutions is to provide the right solution for the customer’s project no matter the size of the organization or venue and regardless of the equipment manufacturer," said Clair.
- Clair Brothers manufacturing will continue to concentrate on sales and distribution of professional loudspeaker systems both domestically and worldwide.
- Going forward, customers will continue to benefit from the hard work, innovation and integrity that the Clair name has always stood for while having the benefit of clearer and more distinguishable brand identities.