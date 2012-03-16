DSE 2012 Breaks Attendance Records

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) announced that its ninth show held last week at the Las Vegas Convention Center has officially broken previous records and set a new attendance milestone.

While additional specifics will be forthcoming, show management confirmed that new all-time benchmarks established last week include:

• 4,024 qualified attendees (excluding exhibitors) – a 9 percent increase over 2011

• Record conference attendance

• Record international attendance from a total of 69 countries

• Record exhibit sales: 62,440 net square feet – a 4 percent increase over 2011

Chris Gibbs, president of Exponation, LLC, which produces Digital Signage Expo said, “Not only was the show a success by all quantitative measures, but the quality and number of end-users who attended helped create a positive energy that kept the show floor humming right up to the ‘closing bell’ on Thursday. Attendees were working the show floor harder and longer over the two-day event, which confirms the fact that attendees come to DSE to find the information they need.”