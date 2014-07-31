Christie Shuffles Senior Management Team

Christie has made several senior management appointments for its product and solutions management, engineering, and operations functions.
- Jennifer Smith has been promoted to executive vice president of Christie’s new global market solutions group. In this new role, Smith is responsible for the identification of customer and market needs for Christie’s key areas of business and strategy to meet those needs. Her team brings a wealth of experience and will define the products, solutions and services needed to continue to maximize the value and benefit of these deliverables to Christie customers. Smith has been with Christie for 14 years and was most recently vice president of global engineering prior to her promotion.
- Succeeding Smith as vice president of global engineering for Christie is Mike Esch, promoted from senior director of engineering. In his new position, Esch is responsible for the company’s global engineering team and will create ground-breaking products and solutions that meet the customer needs uncovered by Smith’s team. Esch has more than 15 years of engineering management experience, the majority of it with Christie.
- In the new position of executive vice president of operations, Ihor Stech is responsible for global operations, supply chain management, logistics, and after-sale services. Working with Christie Professional Services and the global sales teams Ihor will maximize Christie’s varied global service offerings including such key areas as RMA, service inventory, and service and repair locations. Stech has 14 years of Christie experience and nearly three decades of like-industry experience.
- The company stated that it is recognizing and expanding the responsibilities of the same high level team that helped grow Christie from a small portfolio of projection products in 1994 to where it is today, with more than 150 display products and solutions specifically designed to help customers create the world’s best shared experiences. It added that the appointees have the vision and the experience to ensure that the company continues to exceed customer expectations with the best products, services, and solutions possible.