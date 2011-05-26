Capitol and Panasonic Demo HDVC System

Eagan, MN--Capitol is joining forces with Panasonic System Networks Company of America to demonstrate the high-definition video conferencing capability of the HD Visual Communications (HDVC) System at InfoComm 2011.
- Capitol has joined with Panasonic to demo the HD Visual Communications System.
- Visitors to the exhibit will have the opportunity to take part in real-time demonstrations with their fellow show attendees.
- “As impressive as Panasonic’s HD Visual Communications system appears on paper, there is nothing like the experience of an actual real-time demonstration in full HD,” said Jeff Kussard, Capitol’s director of strategic development. “InfoComm attendees will see for themselves the countless benefits of conducting high-definition video conferences and how it can streamline business communications. From everyday meetings to more demanding scenarios involving fields such as medicine and architecture, HDVC allows users to maximize productivity without the time and expense of traveling.”
- With full HD 1080i video and 360° full duplex audio delivered over a standard broadband connection, the Panasonic HDVC System allows businesses to reduce the disruption and expense of traveling without sacrificing the benefits of an on-site meeting, according to the company. Real-time HD video and professional grade 360º audio allow remote participants to collaborate with the clarity of being in the same room.
- Capitol offers customers a starting point package, featuring one high performance 360º full duplex echo canceling microphone, two HD video cameras, a 50-inch HD display, and the proprietary codec that ties the elements together into one system. Customers who prefer flexibility in their choice of cameras and displays can opt for a package that includes only the codec and microphone. Capitol will also customize systems to best fit the needs of their customers and end-users.