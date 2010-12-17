Audinate Partners With StageTec

- Portland, OR--Audinate and Stage Tec announced a collaboration where Audinate’s patented Dante digital media networking technology will be incorporated into a range of StageTec products.
- Recently StageTec was awarded the only 2010 Emmy Primetime Engineering Award for their NEXUS Digital Audio Routing system. According to the official Emmy announcement, “NEXUS is the finest, most versatile audio routing system available today. In particular, the committee of the 62nd Emmy Awards emphasized the quality of the patented True-Match converter. True-Match ensures realistic signal conversion from analog to the digital domain”.
- “Audio over IP is the future. We have been looking for an integrated solution, and Audinate’s Dante is the answer,” stated StageTec’s managing director, Dr. Klaus-Peter Scholz. "It’s important to us, that we partner with a company that understands not just audio, but have an expert understanding of IP networking as we develop new products.
- “We are honored to be selected by StageTec as their networking standard,” said John McMahon, Audinate’s vice president of Worldwide sales and support. “Dante offers the opportunity, to connect the IP-world to the synchronous world of the classic routing systems, while de-risking the future by providing a migration path to upgrade to new standards under development such as Audio Video Bridging (AVB).”