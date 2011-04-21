Lencore, VU and Proel Add Reps

- Woodbury, NY--Lencore Acoustics has added Audio Associates as an AV rep for Washington, DC, Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, and central Pennsylvania. Additionally, Lencore has expanded Sapphire Marketing's territory to upstate New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island, Philadelphia, and southern New Jersey.
- Madison, WI--VU has added several sales reps in North America and Latin America, including GP Marketing, Global Sales Management, JMS Marketing, Sigmet, Sound Vision Marketing, and Audio Biz.
- Miama, FL--Proel Group has announced changes to its independent sales rep network in the U.S., including the addition of several firms: Reflex Marketing of Hempstead, NY for metro New York, New Jersey, and eastern Pennsylvania; John Stevens Marketing of Syracuse, NY for upstate New York, and New England; Pro Media Marketing of Ann Arbor, MI in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, western Pennsyvlania, and Minnesota; The Marketers will be expanding into Georgia, and North and South Carolina; JMS Marketing of Austin, TX will be expanding into Oklahoma; TC Marketing of Chowchill, CA in northern California and Nevada; Warman Marketing of Broomfield, CO in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Arizona and New Mexico.