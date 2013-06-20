CCS and IMA Partner to Offer Turnkey Content Management Solutions

CCS Presentation Systems, one of the largest systems integration firms in the U.S., has formed a new partnership with the Internet Marketing Agency (IMA), a Phoenix-based interactive marketing firm specializing in web development, interactive design and content management services.
The two companies will offer turnkey content management solutions to help clients maximize the impact of their digital signage and interactive displays.
- “Many companies struggle with developing effective digital signage content that can help them utilize their large format displays to their fullest potential,” said CCS’ CEO John Godbout. “Our venture with IMA makes us the ideal content management solutions partner for businesses in the Southwest.”
- IMA will provide creative visual design services and content integration for clients, while CCS will provide system hardware, equipment installation, service and training. All digital signage and content will be integrated with a Content Management System (CMS) installed by CCS.
- CCS offers multiple product lines to enhance presentation effectiveness and customer experiences including interactive SMART Boards, LCD & plasma displays, projectors and control systems. “CCS has provided innovative AV design and integration services for more than 22 years. Our expanded menu of services builds on our existing strengths and will allow us to deliver more value to our clients’ businesses,” said Godbout.
- CCS and IMA will offer self-maintenance or full-agency digital signage content management solutions that can be tailored to fit each client’s budget and communications needs. The client self-maintenance option includes creative visual design of the content templates and content integration with a CMS compatible with digital signage equipment from most major manufacturers. The full-agency maintenance option includes all creative visual design and ongoing content management on a daily to monthly basis. This includes developing a content calendar, content rotation schedule, integrating video, photos or graphic assets, as well as implementing dynamic feeds from social media channels like Facebook or Twitter and outside sources via RSS feeds.
- “Content is king, not only online but onsite in a client’s place of business,” said Stephen Heitz with IMA. “Companies have invested in digital signage and interactive display equipment to market their products and services to their customers and manage their internal communications with employees. Doing it in a strategic way will create more impact for their message and deliver better return on their digital signage investments.”