Lab X Teams Up with UMAN

Rochester, NY--Lab X Technologies has teamed with software think tank UMAN to couple each company’s respective hardware and software. The technical solution will merge Lab X FPGA-based AVB IP Solutions and the Düsseldorf, Germany-based UMAN's Universal Network Operating System (UNOS).
- UMAN’s Universal Network Operating System (UNOS)This combination of the two technologies will deliver features to support the entire spectrum of IEEE AVB 802.1 standards, with streaming capabilities of more than 400x400 audio channels per device, with sub-sample accurate network-wide coherency.
- “Lab X is pleased to begin work with UMAN to develop a collaborative standard for AVB as demand for the technology continues to grow, not only in the professional AV market, but the in-home consumer markets as well,” said Lee Minich, president, Lab X Technologies. “Over time, AVB technology will be an everyday component in networking. The Lab X IP Platform is working as a perfect compliment for the comprehensive UMAN control OS, which allows our collective customers to build incredibly powerful networked AVB systems.”
- “The combination of Lab X AVB and UMAN’s UNOS is a perfect match and will absolutely provide a superior standard among AVB integrators,” said Jürgen Scheuring, CEO, UMAN. “The environment Lab X provides with its high channel count capacity is the ideal choice for AVB integration. UNOS’ platform adds manufacturer independent command and control to Lab X’s platform. This combination will certainly allow manufacturers to develop more attractive devices through many new market opportunities.”