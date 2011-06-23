AES Preps 131st Convention

New York, NY--Scheduled for October 20 – 23 at NY’S Jacob Javits Center, this year's AES Convention will offer workshops, tutorials, papers, master classes, technical tours, and special events.
- 131st AES Committee Chair, Jim Anderson.
- “Expectations for the 131st AES Convention are particularly high this year,” said committee chair Jim Anderson, “our team is making an extraordinary effort to create an unforgettable event.”
- “Our chairman Jim Anderson is a particularly accomplished engineer, producer and educator. His organizational acumen and leadership skills make him an indispensable asset," said AES executive director, Roger Furness. "Many of our chairs have served for years and their knowledge of their fields is legendary. Broadcast & Streaming Events chair David Bialik is back for his 23rd consecutive Convention, which we believe is a record. We are honored to attract this level of talent each year, and our attendees reap huge benefits from their dedication to producing a first rate event.”
- The 131st AES Convention Committee is comprised of: Chair Jim Anderson, Broadcast & Streaming Events Chair, David Bialik; Live Sound Co-Chairs Henry Cohen and Mac Kerr; Workshops/Tutorials Chair Natanya Ford; Education Chair John Krivit; Papers Co-Chairs Veronique Larcher and Agnieszka Roginska; Technical Tours Chair, Lou Manno; Games Track Chair, Steve Martz; Facilities Chair, Michael McCoy; EE Co-Chairs, Bob Moses and Jonathan Novick; Tech Tours/Volunteers Chair, Doron Schacter and Master Class Chair, Alan Silverman.
- “Our Committee is constantly challenged with topping the previous year’s events, and the 131st Committee is clearly up to the task,” Jim Anderson said. “Over the next few months we will announce a number of surprising innovations and high profile participants. The vigor, good humor we see evidenced at each of our Committee meetings convinces me that the 131st Convention will be one for the books.”