Vutec Appoints Foster Marketing for Indiana, Kentucky

- Vutec Corporation, a manufacturer of hi-performance projection screens and AV accessories, revealed that Foster Marketing will join the company as official representatives in the Indiana and Kentucky marketplace.
- Foster Marketing has been serving the consumer electronics market in Indiana and Kentucky for over 25 years.
- According to company president Jim Foster, “We prefer to limit our representation to a small number of high value manufacturers that have great products and people at the forefront of their business. This approach allows us to spend more time developing all of our manufacturers to their maximum potential. We are excited about the history and most recent product developments with Vutec and look forward to spreading the word in our marketplace. Our goal is to provide our dealers with the best quality products that exceed their integration needs. With Vutec we get that; we are happy to represent the full line of Vutec projection screens, ArtScreens and related accessories and controls.”
- Jim added, “Vutec is leading the charge with custom offerings for high-end 4K resolution projects to entry level home theaters and that works well for the end-user. They are a strong US-based manufacturer that can take a concept and turn it into reality, quickly and efficiently. We’ve always been a fan of their ambient light solutions with their SilverStar screen line, and now with their certified Imaging Science Foundation (ISF) specialty screen line, their offerings just keep getting better. We look forward to educating our dealers about their ArtScreens, a great solution for media room designers, for both flat panel and projection screens when not in use.”
- Dan Drook, national sales manager for Vutec, added: “I have known of Foster Marketing for many years and have confidence that they will do a terrific job with the Vutec line. It is great to have such strong representation in this area and I know Jim and his team will present our full line of integrated solutions with the utmost passion and professionalism.”